United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDIRF. ValuEngine raised shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

About United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit