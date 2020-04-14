Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Shares Up 50%

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 3,360,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,825,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vapor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.