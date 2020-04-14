Wavesbet Price Up 0.1% This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $82,453.40 and approximately $27,800.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00619212 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

