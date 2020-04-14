White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) Stock Price Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) shares traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), 3,750,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average session volume of 983,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$678,031.00 ($480,873.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM)

White Rock Minerals Ltd operates as a minerals exploration and development company in Australia and Alaska. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper resources. The company's principal asset is the Mt Carrington gold-silver project covering an area of 183 square kilometers located in northern New South Wales, Australia.

