Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.43. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $7.30 on Thursday, reaching $197.00. 1,107,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

