X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. X Financial has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

