Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoweb.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

