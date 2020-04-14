Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 1,261,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

