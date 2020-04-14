Zacks: Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

SM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,343,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.