Zacks: Analysts Set $13.50 Target Price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco Bradesco’s rating score has improved by 20% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,436,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 182,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,503. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

