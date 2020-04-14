Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BOCH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 22,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,538. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

