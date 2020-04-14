Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 2,925,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,152. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

