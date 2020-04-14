Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

