Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Perceptron’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,505. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

