Zacks: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given $38.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of RVI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 105,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,518. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Retail Value by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Retail Value by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Value by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

