$0.09 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

