$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 12,877,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

