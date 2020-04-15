3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,231. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

