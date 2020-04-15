Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.45. 2,504,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.63. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

