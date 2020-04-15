Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Down 7%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06, 583,108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,078,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The firm has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

