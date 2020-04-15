Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,385. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.