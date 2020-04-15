Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $517.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.10 million and the highest is $520.11 million. Amedisys posted sales of $467.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Shares of AMED traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 405,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.