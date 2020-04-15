Analysts Anticipate Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Several research firms have commented on BRG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

BRG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 324,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,589. The company has a current ratio of 164.35, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

