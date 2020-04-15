Analysts Anticipate Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings. Immunic reported earnings of ($8.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

IMUX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,229. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

