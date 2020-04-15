Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,283. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.