Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 3,329,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

