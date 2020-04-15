Anirudh Devgan Sells 17,120 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at $26,798,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29.

CDNS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 2,245,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,330. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 641,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.