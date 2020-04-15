Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 655,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

