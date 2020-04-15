Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Down 7.7%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.16, approximately 4,424,798 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,539,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,727.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 503,327 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.