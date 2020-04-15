AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $50,925.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 452,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,963.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.
Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,718. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
