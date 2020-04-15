AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $50,925.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 452,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,963.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,718. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

