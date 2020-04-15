AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUDC. Sidoti dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 432,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $663.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 0.44. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.