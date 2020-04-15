Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.89.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,908. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

