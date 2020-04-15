Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Down 7.6%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 2,592,565 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,372,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 518,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 220,641 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

