Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Apr 15th, 2020

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

BAC stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,876,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,391,148. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

