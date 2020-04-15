Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.76, approximately 2,799,837 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,907,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

