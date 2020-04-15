BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. 3,438,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,809. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

