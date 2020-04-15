BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Down 7.5%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, 4,164,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,452,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,518,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

