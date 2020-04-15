CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE:IGR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 14,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile
