CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 14,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

