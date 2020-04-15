Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at MKM Partners

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,416,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

