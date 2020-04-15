Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.10), RTT News reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,210,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,126,303. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

