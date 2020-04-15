Cowen Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,693. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

