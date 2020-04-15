CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

