Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 10,233,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,787. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

