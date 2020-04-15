Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Down 7.8%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.98, 2,362,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

