Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is Jolley Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,762. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

