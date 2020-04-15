Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.56, approximately 1,503,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,402,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 110.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 125.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

