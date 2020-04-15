DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 6.6%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $14.36, 5,989,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,251,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit