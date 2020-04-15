DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 6.6%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $14.36, 5,989,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,251,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

