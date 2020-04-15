Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $52.00, 1,494,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,557,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $4,696,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $2,905,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $110,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

