Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,299. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $187.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.