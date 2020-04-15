Emcor Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Emcor Group has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

